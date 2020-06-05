Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the board of the social media site and urged the board to replace him with a black candidate.
Ohanian implicitly linked his move to protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped pleading for air and became unresponsive. The entrepreneur, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, said he made the decision for the sake of his daughter.
“I’m writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” Ohanian said in a blog post. He vowed to use future gains on his Reddit stock to “serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate.” He also said he’d give $1 million to ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. Kaepernick is known for kneeling in 2016 to protest police brutality and racism, and later filed a grievance claiming the league had blacklisted him as a result.
Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Reddit, said in a post that the board would honor Ohanian’s wish to be replaced by a black candidate. He also said Reddit was working with moderators to explicitly address hate speech.
Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.
Donations were also made to the legal teams of Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February; and Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March.
West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night.
