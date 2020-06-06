For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with stunning stage performances and hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “Delilah.”
The Welsh baritone who drew comparisons to Elvis Presley turns 80 on Sunday.
Jones has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, reinventing himself for new audiences over the years. The flowing shirts and tight leather pants of his early career gave way in the 1980s to black jeans and turtlenecks. Jones has dabbled with other musical styles as well, including blues and gospel.
Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 and for several seasons has been a mentor on the U.K. version of the singing show “The Voice.”
***
Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater, said he is stepping down after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.
In a lengthy letter posted on the company’s website, Alexander said he “failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry.” He vowed Friday that he will be replaced by a person of color.
The originally Chicago- and Toronto-based Second City was an early training ground for “Saturday Night Live” players including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Chris Redd, among other comedy stars such as Keegan Michael-Key, and the company produced “SCTV” TV series in the 1970s and ’80s.
Alexander’s announcement Friday followed online criticism from Second City alumnus Dewayne Perkins, an actor, comedian and writer (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Perkins said the company had refused to hold a benefit show for Black Lives Matter unless half of the proceeds also went to the Chicago Police Department, and it also created obstacles for performers of color. In a tweet noting Alexander’s resignation, Perkins had a one-word comment: “Oop.”
