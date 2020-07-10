Minneapolis officers filing for disability
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officers rattled by the unprecedented public unrest after the killing of George Floyd have filed for mental and physical disability claims at worrying levels, according to an attorney handling their cases.
Ron Meuser Jr., who held a news conference Friday afternoon across the street from City Hall, claimed that some 150 Minneapolis police officers out of a sworn force of 850 have contacted him to start filing disability paperwork, a majority for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
A city spokeswoman said the city has received 17 PTSD workers’ compensation claims from officers over the past 30 days. Spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said the officers don’t have to tell the city when they submit an application for disability benefits through the Public Employees Retirement Association.
Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament
BELGRADE, Serbia — Police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who tried to storm Serbia’s parliament on Friday, the fourth night of protests against the Balkan country president’s increasingly authoritarian rule.
Demonstrators threw bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the domed parliament building in central Belgrade and removed the metal fences in front of it. Smoke rose above the entry stairway.
Some opposition leaders have said the violence was the work of far-right nationalist demonstrators controlled by the government — with an aim to discredit the peaceful protests that began in response to President Aleksandar Vucic’s efforts to reimpose lockdown restrictions against the coronavirus. But, they have mushroomed into an expression of wider frustration with his hard-line rule.
Attorney not fighting report in man’s death
LOS ANGELES — An attorney for the family of a Black man found hanging from a tree last month in a Southern California city park did not dispute on Friday investigators’ finding that the death was a suicide.
The family of Robert Fuller was absorbing the findings and grieving, attorney Jamon R. Hicks said at a news conference. Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday said a more thorough examination of Fuller’s death found a history of mental illness and suicidal thoughts.
The manner of Fuller’s death on June 10 in Palmdale intensified the racial angst already at a boiling point following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Woman tied to Epstein case seeks jail release
NEW YORK — British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was made a scapegoat for the disgraced financier since he killed himself last summer while he was facing sex abuse charges, her lawyers said in court papers filed Friday seeking her release from jail while she awaits trial.
Maxwell, 58, was arrested last week at a New Hampshire estate before being moved to New York City to face federal charges accusing her of helping Epstein sexually exploit young women and girls. She has been detained at a lockup in Brooklyn without bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.