The legendary Live Aid concerts 35 years ago did a lot of good — helping reduce African famine and putting a spotlight on the world’s poorest nations. But it wasn’t always good for one of its key organizers.
Irish rock star Bob Geldof may have earned awards and cheers for pulling off 1985’s transcontinental music event, but it took a toll on his personal life and career.
Live Aid changed Geldof from frontman of The Boomtown Rats singing their hit “I Don’t Like Mondays” to something more divine. “I became Saint Bob,” Geldof told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year.
He said he wasn’t happy about the glory that came with his charity work.
The whole thing began with Band Aid, an all-star group in the U.K. organized by Geldof and recording artist Midge Ure that included Bono, Phil Collins and George Michael on the 1984 single, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with proceeds going to Ethiopian famine relief. Geldof then appeared on a follow-up American version, “We Are the World,” in 1985.
Later that summer, he helped organize Live Aid, the most ambitious global television event of its time. The concerts held in London and Philadelphia raised over $100 million. Twenty years later, Geldof hosted the Live 8 concerts and got the industrialized nations to pledge an increase in aid to Africa by $25 billion.
***
Singer Anita White, who was sued by a country group over the use of the name Lady A, says the group is using their white privilege against her.
The band, who had been known as Lady Antebellum, filed a lawsuit in federal court this week seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s use of the same name. The Grammy-winning band made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, who are all white, is not seeking monetary damages.
White, who is Black, told Rolling Stone magazine in an article posted Friday that she felt like she was being erased. She said that in negotiations with the band over the name’s use, she requested $10 million, half of which she’d use to rebrand herself and the other half she ‘d donate to charities of her choice.
