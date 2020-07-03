Trial in Khashoggi killing opens in Turkey
ISTANBUL — The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi told a Turkish court Friday that the Washington Post columnist was lured to his death at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul through “a great betrayal and deception.”
Hatice Cengiz spoke at the opening of the trial in absentia of two former aides of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 18 other Saudi nationals charged in Turkey for Khashoggi’s grisly slaying. The journalist’s 2018 killing at the consulate sparked international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over the prince. The 20 Saudi defendants all left Turkey, and Saudi Arabia rejected Turkish demands for their extradition.
Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in border city
MEXICO CITY — Mexican soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo came under fire from drug cartel gunmen Friday, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle, the military said.
The defense department said three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen were believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel.
Nuevo Laredo, which is across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas, has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.
On April 1, the U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert citing “reports of multiple gunfights and blockades throughout the city. U.S. government personnel are advised to shelter in place.”
Strong earthquakes rattle Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Two strong earthquakes shook Puerto Rico on Friday, but there were no reports of injuries in the latest of a series of tremors that have hit the U.S. territory since late December.
A tremor with magnitude 5.3 hit just southwest of the island in the afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said, revising its power down from an initial measurement of 5.5. It came a few hours after a magnitude 4.9 quake hit in the same region, causing small landslides and collapsing an abandoned home weakened by the earlier quakes.
Puerto Rico has experienced a series of earthquakes this year that have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.
Botswana investigates 275 elephant deaths
GABORONE, Botswana — Botswana says it is investigating a staggering number of elephant carcasses — 275 — found in the Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in recent weeks.
The Department of Wildlife and National Parks said it is looking into the “mysterious deaths.” Samples have been collected for analysis at labs in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada.
Castex picked as new French prime minister
PARIS — The new French prime minister appointed Friday said he’s ready to face the challenge of reviving France’s economy following the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a two-month lockdown.
The relatively low-profile Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier in the day as French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffles the government to shift its focus for the remaining two years of his term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.