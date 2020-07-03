Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Grammy winner’s new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative will include a partnership with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free Wi-Fi and tablets for underserved students in the city.
21 Savage said he wants to empower youth to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform. The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the U.S.
***
Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.
Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.
The documents say Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Freddie.
Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.
***
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors has told its members not to work on the upcoming pandemic thriller “Songbird.”
The union said the filmmakers have not been up-front about safety measures and had not signed the proper agreements for the movie that is among the first in production after coronavirus closures.
Actors had reportedly been rehearsing remotely for the film produced by Michael Bay and directed by Adam Mason. The film’s pre-production listing on IMDbPro.com says its stars include Demi Moore, Peter Stormare and Craig Robinson, and gives the description, “In a post-pandemic world, an even more serious virus continues to mutate.”
