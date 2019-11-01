Answers from the candidates
With dozens of local elective offices and all 140 seats in the General Assembly up for grabs Tuesday, we asked candidates why voters should pick them.
Their responses have been printed throughout the week and also can be read on Richmond.com.
Page A4: Henrico sheriff
Page A6: Henrico School Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.