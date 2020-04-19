As millions settled into staying home to protect one another over the past month, Mary-Ellen Viglis kept her focus on a health crisis that had been brewing for years within her 19-year-old son, Demetrios. His life, it seemed, had always been in danger.
He moved into his mother’s Henrico County apartment in February. He was fresh off stints in rehab for substance abuse and mental health in Florida and Colorado, but he needed more help with his mental health than the Colorado facility could provide.
Demetrios showed problems since age 4 that as a teenager made him feel he wasn’t worthy enough to exist.
He attempted suicide at 14. In 2018, she found him passed out on the kitchen table after he took Xanax mixed with the opioid fentanyl, the deadliest drug in the country. He was lucky to keep breathing.
Experts on mental health and substance abuse say the isolation required to stay healthy today can be more challenging for people in recovery, who need human contact in group settings. They fear an increase in bad outcomes, including suicide, which ends more than 1,000 lives a year in Virginia.
Viglis didn't want her son to become a statistic.
After rehab, he was fighting to keep sober, going to recovery meetings with his mom's boyfriend, Morris Bayton, a certified peer recovery coach at The McShin Foundation, a Henrico County organization that helps those in recovery.
In March, they went to a meeting of about 30 people at a home in Henrico, spread out in the back yard in the shape of an orchestra. But a neighbor called police on the group for violating a state order of no more than 10 people in a gathering, and police made them leave. They reconvened covertly in a parking garage near Virginia Commonwealth University to finish the meeting.
But soon, the recovery meetings commonly health in churches or medical centers began to shift online in response to the growing pandemic.
Demetrios, his mother said, wasn't interested in replacing face-to-face meetings with online video chats. Something was missing.
To help, Demetrios would ask his mother to go for walks with him, usually quiet strolls. When she picked him up in Colorado in February, they walked up flights of steps in the snow together at the Mother Cabrini Shrine. Every morning, he sang a jingle he made up to her about how she was his best friend.
Most of their talks happened at night in his room, when she'd sit on his bed to ask how he was.
She'd been with him through this, so talking openly was natural, even about the varieties of drugs he used or the dark thoughts that would creep into his head. She knew he was feeling suicidal because he told her.
“Do you have a plan?” she often asked, hoping that he would tell her if he did. She knew he was afraid to leave her in pain, but also afraid of being sick forever.
A year ago she wrote a poem she posted on Facebook about her love for her son:
It’s in your darkest moments , in your anxiety, in your doubt - it permeates any demon that may lurk in your brain or being.
It is without condition.
It is unspoken
It is never going anywhere. NEVER
Cooking provided Demetrios with a sense of comfort. He spent hours assembling dishes like fried rice with chicken and pan-seared salmon with salad for his mother and her partner. He considered cooking an art, and it was one of the things that made him happy.
On April 2, he told his mother his psychologist canceled their appointment. The family made shrimp tacos and cabbage salad the next evening. Demetrios cooked the quinoa, she made the shrimp and they both worked on the cabbage. He said during dinner that he wasn't doing as well as he should be and once the virus was contained, he thought he'd like to travel the country, maybe by train.
He asked her how she'd feel if he was gone for a while.
She said she thought it was a wonderful idea, as long as he checked in once a week, because he knew she worried.
That night, sitting on his bed, she asked him as she always did if he was feeling safe and if there was anything she could do.
He told her as he always did that he loved her and thanked her for never giving up on him.
She repeated what she said every night - that she was just a few feet away if he needed anything, not knowing he would be gone in the morning.
The next day became a blur. Her partner found Demetrios' body a little after 7 a.m. She tried CPR, but it was too late.
Police later gave her a copy of a letter he wrote her that they found in his room.
Viglis said her son died of an intentional overdose of chemicals he bought online. The amount he took meant there was no going back, she said.
She'd learn later that the psychologist had not canceled the appointment two days earlier; Demetrios texted him to say he was too tired to make it.
Viglis wanted to talk about her son’s death during a time of grief to help people understand the severity of mental health and addiction as a disease. She said the pandemic around him didn't cause his death, but it contributed.
“DJ wanted to go to meetings and hug people and share and he was able to do that up until he wasn’t.”
Doing simple things like showering became harder for him, she said.
Addiction is in her family, she said, and her son suffered from deep depression even in middle school, leading to his experimentation with a variety of drugs he hoped would help. That was followed by a struggle to stop using them.
John Shinholser, president and co-founder of The McShin Foundation, knew Demetrios well from helping his recovery. Several years ago the foundation took a group of men on a trip to museums and monuments in Washington and Virginia to give them a sober spring break.
The social isolation required by the response to the virus is hurting recovery efforts, he said.
“Social connection is so critical for recovery. The human spirit craves that social connection.”
Putting focus on that problem is not easy.
“The stigma is so great. Nobody cares about us. We’re the forgotten illness.”
“They still think these kids choose to be this way, and they don’t.”
Viglis said she’s especially worried about people who are early into their recovery who now can’t attend meetings in person.
She said people in recovery who are isolated during this time should know that there are small meetings they can attend and resources for them.
"There are people that are there to welcome them and to help them," she said. She said anyone who needs help figuring out where to turn can email her at vigsfam@gmail.com and she will direct them to the right place in the Richmond area.
Viglis said friends and family should be especially attuned to warning signs, which can include a change in eating habits, isolation, poor hygiene, selling or giving away personal items and talking about being hopeless or suicidal.
A viewing of her son’s body could only be attended by four people. Only 10, the mandatory number for gatherings in Virginia during the pandemic, could go to the cremation service for him Friday morning.
On Facebook, friends recently lit candles and posted photos of the candles for his mother to see she's not alone.
