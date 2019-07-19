To the moon and back

Take a trip back to July 20, 1969, for an account of the landing | Timeline, Page S3

A lunar reunion

Trump meets with Apollo 11 astronauts in Washington | Nation & World, Page B2

Reaching for the moon

Delve into the details of the Apollo Program’s 11 spaceflights | Insight, Page C1

Out of this world

Scientists will unseal some moon rocks for the first time | InScience, Page C2

Buzz Aldrin took a walk on the moon on June 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, can be seen reflected in Aldrin’s helmet visor.

— President John F. Kennedy, before a joint session of Congress on May 25, 1961

