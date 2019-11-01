Henrico County officials formally broke ground on the new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools on Friday. The replacement schools are being built next to the existing structures and are expected to open for the 2021-22 school year. County officials have said constructing the two new schools will cost $190 million.

