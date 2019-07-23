TOP: A cyclist pedals through raindrops on the Virginia Capital Trail in eastern Henrico, VA Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A cold front was bringing rain and much-needed lower temperatures to the metro area. ABOVE: A man pauses to look over his shoulder as he walks past a giant photograph on the front of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Willow Lawn Shopping Center in Richmond, VA Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A cold front was bringing rain and much-needed lower temperatures to the metro area.

