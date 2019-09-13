A1 wire teezer 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Nation & World | Cuccinelli defends asylum restriction, saying it will help backlog | Page B1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest News 18-year-old Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail Power forward Mikeal Brown-Jones announces his commitment to VCU, becoming fourth player in Rams' 2020 recruiting class Three Colortree creditors seek to force company into bankruptcy; filing raises questions about status of planned auction UVA announces plans to forgive more medical debt, adjust collection guidelines Lumber Liquidators founder ends buyout bid, makes millions Boat bills take center stage in Chesterfield Commissioner of Revenue race Nation's oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans Virginia Tech aims to get right against Furman; early problems are 'a little bit of all of us' Popular on Richmond.com A family wanted to kill a dealer named 'King' but left another man's body riddled with 48 holes Henrico Planning Commission recommends approval for planned Ukrop's food hall Two members of Petersburg's 'High Society Hit Squad' sentenced for selling drugs, firearms SNL announces 3 new cast members for Season 45. There's already controversy. Manufacturer of store fixtures abruptly closed three plants in Henrico, lays off 190 employees
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.