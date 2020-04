Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD... NORTHWESTERN CHARLES CITY...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...SOUTH CENTRAL CAROLINE...HENRICO...KING WILLIAM...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND EAST CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 545 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM DAWN TO LAUREL TO SABOT. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, KING WILLIAM, ASHLAND, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, TALLEYSVILLE, CHESTER, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, ROXBURY, MECHANICSVILLE, HANOVER, MANAKIN, BELLWOOD AND TUNSTALL. PEOPLE AT ST. MARY'S HOSPITAL, CHIPPENHAM HOSPITAL, BON SECOURS ST. FRANCES, JOHNSTON-WILLIS HOSPITAL, HUNTER HOLMES MCGUIRE VA MEDICAL CENTER, HENRICO'S DOCTOR'S HOSPITAL, AND BON SECOURS MEMORIAL REGIONAL SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.