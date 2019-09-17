Richmond.com is getting a fresh new look

The most popular news website in the Richmond area is getting a new look.
Starting tomorrow, Richmond.com will be easier to read on mobile phones and tablet devices. Our online readership is growing, so it’s important we continue to make improvements to the website and offer you an improved user experience.
The updated website will also feature a simpler menu for easy navigation so visitors can quickly catch up on the day's news.
Subscribers will continue to experience faster load times when they are logged into their accounts and will encounter fewer ads while visiting Richmond.com.
Additionally, our digital advertising clients will benefit from this change that provides more opportunities to target the local Richmond audience as well as our partners across BH Media Group using a standard site design. Richmond.com will now have the same ad positions as our partner media sites making it easier for our clients to reach audiences across the BH Media Group network.
Local news and features from our community partners will also be easier to find when browsing the updated Richmond.com. After the site updates, click on the Community Partners link in the menu and choose from Mechanicsville Local, Powhatan Today or Goochland Gazette to learn about everything happening in those communities.
Thank you for your continued support of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. If it weren’t for you, our original reporting, special reports and award-winning journalism wouldn’t be possible.
Please contact us with questions or feedback. We look forward to hearing from you regarding the updated Richmond.com.
FAQ
Why are you making this change?
We are updating Richmond.com to meet our readers’ needs for faster load times, simpler navigation and easier browsing, especially on mobile devices. Users will be able to more quickly find what they’re looking for and enjoy reading online.
The update also meets our advertisers’ needs for streamlined ad placements that allow them to reach more users in their target audience. They will benefit from the faster load times as well. No one wants online advertising to disrupt the user experience.
I have a digital subscription. How will this change affect me?
First of all, thanks for subscribing to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. We appreciate your support. This change will enhance your user experience on Richmond.com. You will continue to experience faster load times and see fewer ads. This update increases the browsing speed for all users, but subscribers will experience even faster load times.
What is different?
Besides changing a few colors, we trimmed the navigation options to get to the heart of what our users are searching for on Richmond.com. Now you can more quickly find the news and features you want to read.
Where are the options for customers to manage their subscription?
The customer service links are now in the main menu. Click the menu button at the top left side of the screen (the three stacked horizontal lines) and when it expands select the option for Customer Service. Select the best option to help manage your account.
Where is the main Contact Us page?
There are two ways to get to the Contact Us page: a link to the page is in the main menu under Customer Service, or select Contact Us from the footer.
What is in the Buy & Sell section of the website?
Buy & Sell is home to the Classifieds where our users sell such items as household goods and cars, and local governments distribute legal ads and other information. It’s also where you’ll find our Real Estate section with the complete local MLS listings and great information for homebuyers. Users will also see options to place ads and update business directory listings.
How can a reader report a correction to something appearing in the paper or online?
Continue to use our Contact Us section to contact the newsroom or any department in our organization.
Where is the link to the day's e-Edition?
There are two ways to get to the e-Edition. Click on the e-Edition link between Sports and Buy & Sell in the header menu at the top of the page. It is also available in the main menu under Print Edition. The design of the e-Edition has not changed.
How do I sign up for email newsletters?
The link to sign up for newsletters is in the main menu under Customer Service.