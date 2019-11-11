James D. Miller will serve as the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s new vice president of advertising.
Miller will lead more than 50 sales representatives, managers, artists, event coordinators and support staff in his role.
His most recent role was executive director of media sales at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, a Tribune Media newspaper.
Miller also has served as vice president of digital sales innovation across Tribune properties, as a general manager of recruitment at Hearst and as a regional vice president at Monster.com.
“Miller will be an instant catalyst in our urgent emphasis on digital and nontraditional solutions,” said Thomas A. Silvestri, president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Miller’s roles in reinvigorating sales and transforming businesses, as well as his high-energy approach to leading the way, were career highlights we hope to repeat here,” Silvestri added. “He’s also returning to the state where he has family and went to school.”
Miller attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk. He earned a bachelor of arts from West Virginia University.
The Times-Dispatch is part of the BH Media’s Richmond Group, which also includes The Mechanicsville Local, the Ashland-Hanover Local, The Goochland Gazette, Powhatan Today and Weekly Direct. Online, access the RTD on Richmond.com.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch and BH Media Group are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Co.