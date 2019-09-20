We took the latest Taste of Richmond Dinner Club to a local favorite - Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Shockoe Bottom. Chef Chris Booth and sommelier Jason Tesauro led guests through a unique five-course pairing menu while sharing their stories and expertise.
Dinner Club was tasty, informative, lively and fun for everyone involved. Thank you to our attendees and the staff at Old Original Bookbinders – we look forward to dining with you again.
And thanks to RTDers Lauren Gordon and Cindy McCauley for hosting another top-notch event.