Wilson wins Freedom of Information Media Award

Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Patrick Wilson’s investigative report on Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling’s employment arrangement at James Madison University has been honored with a Freedom of Information Media Award in the daily newspaper division.
The award, sponsored by the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, celebrates journalism that utilizes FOIA requests as part of the reporting.
"Investigative and enterprising reporting at its best!," noted guest judge, Ron Keefover, executive director of the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government, of Wilson’s report. "The result of the paper's coverage clearly led to important legislation addressing this huge gap in open government law, but also in the resignation of a politico ensnared in a trap set by his own doing."
Wilson will receive the award at a luncheon in Richmond on Nov. 18 celebrating the winners.