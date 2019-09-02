Where to watch
the ACC Network
around Richmond
Friday’s William & Mary-Virginia game will be broadcast on the new ACC Network, but Comcast is not yet carrying the channel, meaning Xfinity customers will not be able to watch. Here’s who carries the ACC Network locally:
Verizon Fios: Channel 829 HD; 329 SD
DirecTV: Channel 612
Online: Fans can also see the games and studio shows through streaming services, including Hulu, YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue.
