Friday’s William & Mary-Virginia game will be broadcast on the new ACC Network, but Comcast is not yet carrying the channel, meaning Xfinity customers will not be able to watch. Here’s who carries the ACC Network locally:

Verizon Fios: Channel 829 HD; 329 SD

DirecTV: Channel 612

Online: Fans can also see the games and studio shows through streaming services, including Hulu, YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue.

