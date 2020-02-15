CLEMSON, S.C. — Johnny Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The Tigers (13-12, 7-8) held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer Jordan Nwora to 5 points.
Newman is the son of former James Madison forward John Newman, who played for the Dukes from 1983 to 1987, and a cousin of former Richmond basketball great Johnny Newman, who went on to a career in the NBA.
After Louisville cut a 21-point lead to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson took off on an 11-2 run to put the Cardinals in a hole they could not escape.
Tevin Mack’s basket started Clemson’s clinching surge, then Aamir Simms, Newman and Alex Hemenway added 3s to restore the large lead.
Louisville (21-5, 12-3) could not rally, losing consecutive games for just the second time this season.
Coupled with Clemson’s 79-72 win over then third-ranked Duke on Jan. 14, the Tigers topped a pair of top five teams for the first time since the 1979-80 season.
Mack finished with 14 points and Simms 13 for the Tigers.
No. 8 Florida State 80, Syracuse 77: Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off visiting Syracuse.
M.J. Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Seminoles (21-4, 11-3) won their 20th straight home game.
Elijah Hughes added 25 points and four rebounds, playing all 40 minutes as he returned from a groin injury that limited him to 3 minutes in Tuesday’s game against N.C. State. Hughes missed a 25-footer that went off the rim and would have tied the game in the final seconds.
Joseph Girard scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five games.
No. 7 Duke 94, Notre Dame 60: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat visiting Notre Dame (15-10, 6-8) for its seventh straight win.
With Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils (22-3, 12-2) into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.
Juwan Durham scored a career-high 21 points for the Irish, and John Mooney added 19.
Miami 71, Wake Forest 54: Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead Miami to a home victory over Wake Forest.
Kameron McGusty and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 11 points each for the Hurricanes (13-12, 5-10).
Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest (11-14, 4-11).
