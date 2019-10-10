Afghanistan veteran to get Medal of Honor
President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest military honor to a soldier who served in Afghanistan and braved enemy fire multiple times in 2008 while rescuing other members of his task force and evacuating numerous casualties. Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, who still serves in the Army, will receive the award at an Oct. 30 ceremony.
