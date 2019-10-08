Afghans: Top Al-Qaida operative died in raid

A top Al-Qaida commander was killed in a raid by Afghan forces last month, Afghan intelligence officials said Tuesday, in an operation backed by U.S. airstrikes that also killed a number of civilians. The National Directorate for Security said that the raid on Sept. 23 killed South Asia chief Asim Omar along with six other Al-Qaida members in Helmand province.

