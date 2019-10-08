Afghans: Top Al-Qaida operative died in raid
A top Al-Qaida commander was killed in a raid by Afghan forces last month, Afghan intelligence officials said Tuesday, in an operation backed by U.S. airstrikes that also killed a number of civilians. The National Directorate for Security said that the raid on Sept. 23 killed South Asia chief Asim Omar along with six other Al-Qaida members in Helmand province.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.