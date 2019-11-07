Age discrimination: Four tips to avoid it on your resume

Despite the fact that age discrimination has been illegal for a while, some recruiters still overlook resumes based on the perceived age of applicants. However, there are small tweaks you can make on your resume to boost the odds of landing your new job.
Here are some tips for keeping your resume out of the trash can.
Focus on your latest experience
While you may include many years of experience in your career, the last ten to fifteen years are what matter to your employer. If you have forty years of experience, for instance, you may want to omit earlier jobs which would help someone estimate your age.
Any earlier career achievement worthy of including in your resume can be added in the "Additional Experience" section.
Eliminate graduation dates
To further evade age discrimination, you need to eliminate graduation dates in your resume's education section. Graduation dates can quickly reveal your approximate age to your recruiters. All you need to do is to list the institutions you attended, the course of study, and any awards or achievements you received.
Create a LinkedIn profile
Employers and recruiters always check applicants' social media. So, if you've not seen the need of using LinkedIn in the past, this is the right time to join and promote your candidacy to recruiters the best way.
Then upload a professional photograph of yourself and include current career background information. Be sure to add a link to your LinkedIn profile to your resume.
Highlight technology skills
To dispel potential doubts, highlight your familiarity with current technologies in your resume, especially those that are specific to you industry. This is a perfect way to show your readiness to keep up with any technological changes ahead.
If you have a non-professional email address, instead create a personalized, professional-looking one (think name@gmail.com).
Lastly, avoid including dates of relevant certifications from many years ago..
The bottom line is, stay current and remain employable!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.