Alabama hospitals pay hackers in ransomware attack
An Alabama hospital system that quit accepting new patients after a ransomware attack said Saturday that it had gotten a key to unlock its systems. The Tuscaloosa News quoted DCH Health Systems spokesman Brad Fisher as saying the hospital system paid the attackers, whose actions affected patients in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette.
