Alex Bregman of the Astros scores for the AL past NL catcher Willson Contreras of the Cubs in the second inning of the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The game ended too late for a report to make this edition. Look for it at Richmond.com.
SAFE ARRIVAL AT HOME FOR bregman
