Waters

Powhatan High School graduate Trevor Waters hits the ball for American Legion Post 201 in a 2019 season home game. This summer's games for the Post 201 Seniors team begin tonight at 7 p.m. versus Post 125.

 File/Powhatan Today

POWHATAN - American Legion Post 201 baseball has released a schedule of games for its Seniors team this summer.

Play is set to begin Tuesday, July 7 versus the team sponsored by Post 125 at Powhatan High School at 7 p.m.

The five other teams that Post 201 will play include teams sponsored by American Legion’s Posts 361 (playing at Glen Allen High School), 284 (Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights), 137 (L.C. Bird High School), 125 (Douglas Freeman High School) and 39 (playing on the road).

All games through Aug. 4 will be held at 7 p.m. The full schedule of games for the six teams is as follows:

Tuesday, July 7

125 at 201 (Powhatan High School)

39 at 361 (Glen Allen HS)

137 at 284 (Shepherd Stadium)

Thursday, July 9

361 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

284 at 125 (Douglas Freeman HS)

39 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

Tuesday, July 14

201 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

125 at 361 (Glen Allen )

39 at 284 (Shepherd)

Thursday, July 16

284 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

361 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

Friday, July 17

39 at 125 (Freeman HS)

Tuesday, July 21

137 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

39 at 125 (Freeman HS)

361 at 284 (Shepherd)

Thursday, July 23

39 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

284 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

Friday, July 24

361 at 125 (Freeman HS)

Tuesday, July 28

201 at 284 (Shepherd)

125 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

39 at 361 (Glen Allen HS)

Thursday, July 30

361 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

39 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

Friday, July 31

284 at 125 (Freeman HS)

Tuesday, Aug. 4

39 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

137 at 125 (Freeman HS)

361 at 284 (Shepherd)

Thursday, Aug. 6

7 p.m.

125 at 201 (Powhatan HS)

6 p.m.

361 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)

8 p.m.

284 at 39 (L.C. Bird HS)

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email