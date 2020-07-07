POWHATAN - American Legion Post 201 baseball has released a schedule of games for its Seniors team this summer.
Play is set to begin Tuesday, July 7 versus the team sponsored by Post 125 at Powhatan High School at 7 p.m.
The five other teams that Post 201 will play include teams sponsored by American Legion’s Posts 361 (playing at Glen Allen High School), 284 (Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights), 137 (L.C. Bird High School), 125 (Douglas Freeman High School) and 39 (playing on the road).
All games through Aug. 4 will be held at 7 p.m. The full schedule of games for the six teams is as follows:
Tuesday, July 7
125 at 201 (Powhatan High School)
39 at 361 (Glen Allen HS)
137 at 284 (Shepherd Stadium)
Thursday, July 9
361 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
284 at 125 (Douglas Freeman HS)
39 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
Tuesday, July 14
201 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
125 at 361 (Glen Allen )
39 at 284 (Shepherd)
Thursday, July 16
284 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
361 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
Friday, July 17
39 at 125 (Freeman HS)
Tuesday, July 21
137 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
39 at 125 (Freeman HS)
361 at 284 (Shepherd)
Thursday, July 23
39 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
284 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
Friday, July 24
361 at 125 (Freeman HS)
Tuesday, July 28
201 at 284 (Shepherd)
125 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
39 at 361 (Glen Allen HS)
Thursday, July 30
361 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
39 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
Friday, July 31
284 at 125 (Freeman HS)
Tuesday, Aug. 4
39 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
137 at 125 (Freeman HS)
361 at 284 (Shepherd)
Thursday, Aug. 6
7 p.m.
125 at 201 (Powhatan HS)
6 p.m.
361 at 137 (L.C. Bird HS)
8 p.m.
284 at 39 (L.C. Bird HS)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.