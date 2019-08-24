ANDREW LUCK FILE
Age: 29 College: Stanford
Drafted: First overall in 2012 draft by Indianapolis
NFL highlights: Four-time Pro Bowler ... 2018 NFL comeback player of the year ... led NFL in passing TDs in 2014 with 40 ... 4-4 record in playoffs
College highlights: Two-time Pac-12 offensive player of the year ... two-time first-team All-American (2010-11) ... won Maxwell and Walter Camp awards in 2011
NFL statistics: 3,290 attempts, 2,000 completions (60.8%), 23,671 yards, 171 TDs, 83 interceptions, 89.5 passer rating ... 332 carries, 1,590 yards, 14 TDs
