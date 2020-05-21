How long do animals live? The question may seem simple, but it’s actually more complicated than it seems. Scientists are able to study animals in captivity to determine their average life span, but this information is misleading when determining to how long these animals would live in the wild. However, research is producing some answers, and scientists now have multiple methods of determining age in the wild. This chart shows the average life span of animals in the wild — apart from the cat and dog, which are domesticated.
Determining age
Captive vs. wild
The maximum age of captive animals is usually older than wild animals. In captivity, animals are protected from environmental dangers and predators, they are fed regularly, and they receive medical attention when injured. Animals in the wild, on the other hand, only live as long as they are able to defend themselves and find food.
Methods
Though studying how long animals live in the wild is difficult, scientists have been working on the subject for many years. Some methods for determining age include reading growth rings on fish and turtles, studying mammals’ teeth, looking at growth segments in sheep horns and studying earplugs in whales.
Size
Animal size does not necessarily determine life span. But, as a general rule, larger species live longer in the wild than smaller ones. One reason for this is that smaller animals face more dangers. Predators rely on small animals for a source of food. Smaller animals may also live at a faster body pace than larger ones. They may breathe faster, have a faster heartbeat, and eat more food in relation to body size to produce its required energy. This wears out the body faster. The majority of insects live less than one year.
Records
Chinese giant salamanders have the longest life span of any amphibian. In 2015, a giant salamander was found in China that experts believed to be around 200 years old.
One of the world’s oldest known wild birds is a Laysan albatross that is believed to be at least 68 years old. One of the oldest known birds in captivity is a 104-year-old cockatoo In Australia.
Giant tortoises are known for their longevity. There is one living on an island in the South Atlantic Ocean that is 187 years old. This giant tortoise is the world’s oldest living land animal according to Guinness World Records. The animal is just one year shy of claiming the title of oldest chelonian ever. (Chelonia is the scientific order that contains turtles, tortoises, and terrapins.)
With a life span that can exceed 200 years, the bowhead whale is the longest-living marine mammal. According to Medical Daily, a bowhead whale was found in 2007 with fragments of ancient harpoons in its blubber. The harpoons dated to the late 1800s, suggesting the whale was about 211 years old at the time it died.
In a 2016 study, researchers found that Greenland sharks have an average lifespan of about 272 years. Yet one female Greenland shark was found to be 400 years old. Their longevity is sometimes attributed to their slow growth rate. They grow about 1 centimeter per year and reach maturity at about 100 years old.
A queen quahog clam, nicknamed Ming, was found off the coast of Iceland in 2006. It was estimated to be 507 years old.
Biological immortality
Though their title claims otherwise, biologically immortal organisms are, in fact, mortal. They can be killed by a predator, a disease or a change in environment, among other things. But unlike humans, they rarely die simply because of old age.
The immortal jellyfish — which is only about as wide as a human pinky nail when fully grown — is “the Benjamin Button of the deep.” These animals have the ability to reverse their life cycle — even after becoming a mature adult. And they can do this over and over again.
A jellyfish life cycle begins when free-floating sperm and eggs meet. A larva is formed, then settles down on a hard surface. It then turns into a soft-bodied branching structure called a polyp and grows into a colony of polyps. These produce a young jellyfish, which grows into a mature adult.
For most jellyfish, this is the last stage of their life cycle. But immortal jellyfish are able transform back into a younger state when threatened by things like environmental stress, starvation or injury. These jellyfish revert back to a small blob of tissue, which then changes back into an immature polyp. This process would be similar to a butterfly turning back into a caterpillar or a frog becoming a tadpole again.
This animal’s unique ability was not discovered until the 1990s. Like most cases of biological immortality, it is a mystery how the immortal jellyfish accomplish this process. Scientists believe it involves a reversed version of the cellular processes that go on during metamorphosis.
So while immortal jellyfish aren’t truly immortal, their ability to switch back and forth between life stages means that, in theory, they could live forever.
