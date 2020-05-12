Anita Barnhart said she decided to run for Ashland Town Council “to protect what makes Ashland special.”
She is a lifelong educator who dedicated most of her 30 years in Hanover County Public Schools to working with the students and their parents at Liberty Middle School and Patrick Henry High School.
She said the skills she learned as an educator prepared her well to continue serving Ashland on town council. As a classroom teacher, track coach, librarian, and International Baccalaureate and Advance Placement coordinator, she developed and balanced budgets, created strategic plans, modeled leadership and worked collaboratively with diverse people of varying opinions and experiences to reach common goals.
As a long-time resident and community volunteer at the Ashland Theatre, Barnhart said she understands Ashland is a unique combination of distinctive neighborhoods, each with its own history and character that deserves respect.
She said she appreciates Ashland’s strong town government, outstanding services, and government officials and employees who are truly interested in serving the citizens. She said she is ready to face the budgetary and other challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Barnhart said the surrounding community is changing, but she wants “to keep the best interests of Ashland the main focus.” She said she will work to continue the existing partnerships with local businesses and support them in their recovery from the effects of the current pandemic crisis.
She said she values the town’s relationships with Randolph-Macon College and Hanover County and wants “to strengthen those relationships to make our community even better.”
Her goal serving on council comes from her benefiting “from a tradition of wise and responsible leadership from our town government.” She also said she is dedicated to preserving that tradition of excellent local government.”
