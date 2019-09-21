Given what some are calling an anxiety epidemic — with nearly one-fifth of Americans reporting a stress-related disorder — the need for a safe and calming place feels especially important now.
“We want to be healthier. We want to be happier. We don’t want to suffer from stress,” said Carolyn Rickard-Brideau, corporate president of the international architecture firm Little and a member of the advisory board of the WELL Building Standard, a certification program that uses medical research to gauge spaces’ health benefits. “The spaces we live in are integral to that.”
Most environmental psychologists are reluctant to be overly prescriptive; every person and family is different. Toby Israel, an early expert in the field, says our feelings about design are rooted in our “environmental autobiography,” or our personal history of place. “It’s easy for magazines to say ‘this pattern is in’ or ‘this color is calming,’” she said. “It’s harder to determine whether something will actually work for you.”
That said, if you’re looking for small ways to make your home feel more peaceful, here are 10 research-backed steps to try.
Get light right: Exposure to natural light helps our bodies produce vitamin D, serotonin and melatonin, and can even increase productivity — but it can also have hidden stressors. One is glare, which can cause eyestrain and sensitivity, especially for those with anxiety disorders or chronic migraines. Sheer or anti-glare blinds help filter sunlight and are especially helpful in rooms where you use a computer.
Once the sun goes down, do what you can to achieve full darkness, especially if you live in a city. Dak Kopec, who has written several books on the psychology of design, says streetlight glare and bright alarm clocks can contribute to insomnia. Invest in room-darkening curtains or blinds in your bedroom.
When it comes to artificial light, most LED lightbulbs deliver sharp, bluish hues (which tend to keep us up), so it might be worth replacing them with smart bulbs, such as the Hue line from Philips, which can be wirelessly adjusted from most smart-home systems. If that feels too involved, Sally Augustin, an environmental psychologist who runs the consulting firm Design With Science, says any home light bulb labeled “warm and white” will do.
Keep walls muted and bright: Mine your memory for colors that have sentimental value, and steer clear of shades that trigger negative emotional responses. “The colors that are relaxing to look at are not very saturated and relatively bright,” Augustin said. “That’s all you need to know. Just think meadow.” As for finish, “Glossy paint is generally more stimulating than flat paint,” Kopec said.
Choose patterns wisely: Shoot for a balance of color, texture and pattern. “Places that are stark and devoid of detail are just as unnerving to us as spaces with way too much going on,” Augustin said, “so your best bet is to aim for moderate visual complexity.” Limit yourself to one or two colors and patterns, and casually repeat them throughout the space, using pillows or vases to tie the room together.
Embrace curves: Many environmental psychology experts say that sharp, right angles are more stimulating to the brain than round shapes or ovals, and that having too many rectilinear forms in a room can stress us out. “Organic shapes tend to feel soothing,” Kopec says, like the coil in wood grain.
Consider scent and sound: Studies have shown lavender is calming, but environmental psychologists also recommend finding scents you personally respond to, perhaps one reminiscent of a Redwood forest vacation, nights by a bonfire or even baked cookies. Certain sounds can be soothing, too. Israel feels most peaceful on the screened-in porch overlooking her garden, which has a small waterfall feature.
De-clutter: Recent studies show a link between disorderly living spaces and stress, procrastination and life dissatisfaction. And the dissatisfaction can snowball. “The bigger the pile, the more you procrastinate, the more stressful it becomes,” says Stacy Thomes, a professional organizer in Calabasas, Calif. “Anxiety, ultimately, is about a loss of control, so I tell my clients: ‘You’re giving your stuff the control. You need to get control over your stuff.’”
Enhance your outdoor space: “Humans have a mind-body connection to nature,” Rickard-Brideau said. It can be healing. “Being outside reduces blood pressure and helps us focus,” she said. If your patio, balcony or backyard goes virtually unused, ask yourself why. If it’s a matter of making it functional by adding furniture or floor tiles, it could be worth the investment.
Consider a pet: Animals can cause humans to release oxytocin, also known as the neurochemical of love, and dogs in particular have been shown to reduce our stress hormones. In a time when social interactions increasingly occur online, Kopec says, pets “help fill a contact niche” which lowers our blood pressure and aids in empathy. For something a little more manageable, he points to fish and aquariums.
Bring nature indoors: In addition to being natural air purifiers and stress reducers, Kopec says, plants have organic, irregular shapes that are relaxing to the eye. “And they require tending and nurturing, which gives us a sense of control,” he added. Start with low-maintenance varieties, such as aloe, ivy and jade plants. If you’re a more seasoned plant owner, Augustin recommends large, leafy green plants, such as ficuses. “You want softly rounded leaves with branches that bend a little bit under the weight of the leaves.”
Rock it out: To de-stress, Israel recommends rocking chairs. “Everyone’s born in a womb where they’re rocked back and forth,” she said. “These chairs are designed to calm us down.”
