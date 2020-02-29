CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.
Florida State’s last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.
Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.
Forrest made a 3 that put the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4) ahead 42-32 early in the second half. That’s when the Tigers used a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to get back into the game.
Devin Vessell had 14 points to lead the Seminoles, whose four-game win streak ended.
N.C. State 77, Pitt 73: Reserve forward Jericole Hellems scored 16 points and sparked a second-half comeback to give N.C. State’s NCAA tournament hopes a boost in a home win over Pittsburgh.
With N.C. State trailing 58-51, Hellems scored 9 points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack (18-11, 9-9) their first lead. Hellems also sprinted down the floor for a layup and a tip-in and scored on a 15-foot jumper during his personal scoring binge.
Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next 8 points to grab a 70-63 lead and held on to win.
Au’Diese Toney scored 24 points to lead the Panthers (15-15, 6-13).
Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 73: Olivier Sarr won the battle of big men as Wake Forest dealt a significant blow to Notre Dame’s NCAA tournament hopes with a victory over the visiting Fighting Irish.
The 7-foot Sarr scored 30 points, making 12 of 16 shots, and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (13-15, 6-12, who pulled away with a 10-0 run down the stretch after squandering a 16-point, first-half lead.
John Mooney scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Irish (18-11, 9-9).
North Carolina 92, Syracuse 79: Freshman guard Cole Anthony hit a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and visiting North Carolina (12-17, 5-13) beat Syracuse (16-13, 9-9).
Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points to lead Syracuse.
