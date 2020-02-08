TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday for a season sweep.
Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers, for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2. Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, Harlond Beverly had 14 and Dejan Vasiljevic scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting.
Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.
The Seminoles also hit 16 of 17 free throws.
Florida State won 83-79 in overtime at Miami on Jan. 18.
Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 64: Freshman Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 30 points and Pittsburgh pulled away from visiting Georgia Tech.
Champagnie made 12 of 17 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts as the Panthers (15-9, 6-7) bounced back from a tough road loss at Notre Dame by clamping down on the Yellow Jackets (11-13, 5-8) late.
Trey McGowens added 14 points and nine assists for Pitt. Terrell Brown finished with 9 points and six rebounds in his first start since late November and the Panthers used the juice provided by a technical foul on head coach Jeff Capel to stay in the mix in the middle of the muddled ACC.
Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech with 22 points.
