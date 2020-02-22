RALEIGH, N.C. — M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help eighth-ranked Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State 67-61 on Saturday.
Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles, who have won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. FSU spent much of the second half shooting better than 50% and repeatedly got into the interior of the Wolfpack defense while controlling the glass in the final 20 minutes.
The Seminoles (23-4, 13-3) also threw out some zone looks to get the Wolfpack off stride early in the second half, helping them quickly erase the 32-27 deficit and go ahead for good with about 13½ minutes left.
Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (17-10, 8-8), which was trying to follow its lopsided home win against No. 6 Duke on Wednesday with another big one to bolster its NCAA tournament portfolio. But the Wolfpack shot 40% after halftime and couldn’t get to the line with the same first-half frequency, a combination that turned scoring into a tougher test as FSU asserted control.
Syracuse 79, Georgia Tech 72: Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points and Syracuse erased a 11-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Georgia Tech.
Dolezaj scored 16 of his points in the second half, and the Orange (15-12, 8-8) outscored the Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9) 52-34 in the final 20 minutes.
Joe Girard chipped in with 15 points, 12 in the second half, and Buddy Boeheim added 13 for the Orange, who snapped a three-game skid. Bourama Sidibe had 10 rebounds before fouling out. Moses Wright scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting and had 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.
No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55: Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead Louisville to a home win over North Carolina.
The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3) won their second straight game and guaranteed they would stay in first place in the conference ahead of a big Monday night matchup at No. 8 Florida State.
Nwora added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Malik Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Tar Heels (10-17, 3-13) lost their seventh straight.
Clemson 82, Boston College 64: Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points and Clemson coasted to a road victory over Boston College for its ninth consecutive win over the Eagles.
The Tigers (14-12, 8-8) claimed third straight victory after a three-game losing streak. They haven’t lost to BC since a 68-61 setback at Littlejohn Coliseum on March 5, 2013.
Jay Heath led BC (13-15, 7-10) with 16 points.
