CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a 9-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation Saturday to earn their ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79.
Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.
M.J. Walker added 19 points in 23 minutes for the Seminoles, who won despite shooting 42 percent and committing 16 turnovers. Malik Osborne’s 3-point play put them ahead to stay with 2:25 left in overtime, 74-71.
Florida State (16-2, 6-1 ACC), which began the day tied with No. 3 Duke for the league lead, beat Miami for the fourth time in a row. The Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5) lost in league play at home for the third time.
Chris Lykes had 24 points but also six turnovers for the Hurricanes.
N.C. State 60, Clemson 54: Markell Johnson had 13 points and five assists to lead the Wolfpack (13-5, 4-3) past the visiting Tigers (9-8, 3-4).
Clemson had beaten N.C. State in the teams’ Jan. 4 meeting, the start of a three-game winning streak for the Tigers.
N.C. State shot 50% to take a double-digit halftime lead and Clemson couldn’t overcome shooting struggles from the field and the free throw line. When N.C. State took a 47-29 lead with 15:27 left, it seemed well on the way to an easy win. But Clemson battled back to cut the lead to 56-50 with 1:21 remaining.
Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 18 points, 12 coming in the first 7½ minutes, and 11 rebounds.
Pitt 66, North Carolina 52: Xavier Johnson scored 20 points to go with six rebounds and six assists to lead the Panthers (12-6, 3-4) to a home win and their first season sweep of the Tar Heels.
UNC (8-9, 1-5) has dropped four straight and is just 2-6 without freshman star Cole Anthony, who is nearing the end of his rehab after undergoing knee surgery last month. Despite having a week to get ready, the Tar Heels fell behind by double digits before the game was 10 minutes old and never recovered.
UNC coach Roy Williams remains stuck on 879 career wins, still tied with mentor Dean Smith for fourth all-time among men’s Division I coaches. If North Carolina can’t develop an offensive identity soon, Williams might have to wait a while before moving ahead of Smith. The Tar Heels shot just 32% from the field.
Garrison Brooks led UNC with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
