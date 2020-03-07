TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville.
FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.
Koprivicia matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.
Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13), which has lost five consecutive games. The Eagles shot just 9 of 33 (27%) from 3-point range.
No. 12 Duke 89, UNC 76: Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help Duke beat rival North Carolina in Durham, N.C.
Robinson — the son of retired NBA great David Robinson — matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5).
They never trailed but didn’t put away the Tar Heels until the final six minutes.
Point guard Tre Jones added 21 points for Duke in the rematch of last month’s overtime classic won by the Blue Devils after two buzzer-beating shots — the first by Jones to force overtime, the second a winning putback by Wendell Moore Jr.
The Blue Devils led by 10 late in the first half, but the Tar Heels hung around and played much of the second half within one to three possessions.
Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14), while freshman big man Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star point guard Cole Anthony finished with just 9 points on 4-for-14 shooting.
Miami 69, Syracuse 65: Isaiah Wong scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and Miami made all six free throws in the extra period to beat visiting Syracuse (17-14, 10-10).
The Hurricanes saved their best shooting for overtime, when they went 3 for 6.
They shot 37 percent for the game and went 10 for 31 from beyond the arc.
Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes, the leading scorer in the ACC, took a blow to the head and sat out after halftime.
He played all 20 minutes in the first half and scored 8 points.
Miami (15-15, 7-13 ACC) broke a three-game losing streak heading into the league tournament.
