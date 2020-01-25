ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored 24 points and made two dazzling steals in the closing seconds to lead Georgia Tech to a 64-58 upset victory over North Carolina State on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6) ended a five-game losing streak at home and won for the first time at home in league play this season.
It was an ugly loss for N.C. State (14-6, 5-4) after a dramatic victory three days ago at Virginia. Snapping a three-game winning streak, the Wolfpack got no points from senior C.J. Bryce, who went 0 for 4 from the field and didn’t take a shot in the second half. N.C. State allowed 20 points on 14 turnovers.
Alvardo won it by himself at the end. He hit two free throws after taking the ball away when Bryce was trying to pass it to Markell Johnson along the right sideline and drew a quick foul. He followed by stealing the ball from Johnson and hitting a layup at the buzzer.
Georgia Tech played without its leading scorer as Michael Devoe appeared to be sidelined by a sore foot.
No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62: Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and Louisville rolled over visiting Clemson for its sixth consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1) pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry’s two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half.
Perry finished 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from deep to surpass his previous high of 17 points last reached against Vermont on Nov. 16, 2018. The junior point guard also had five rebounds.
Freshman Samuell Williamson scored 14 points off the bench.
Clemson (10-9, 4-5) had won four of five.
North Carolina 94, Miami 71: Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 29 points to help North Carolina beat visiting Miami, ending the program’s first five-game losing streak since 2003.
The win also allowed coach Roy Williams to pass late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the Division I men’s career coaching wins list, though it came nearly a month after Williams tied Smith in a win against Yale.
The Tar Heels (9-10, 2-6) had lost six straight league games for the first time in program history.
Freshman Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 19 points for the Hurricanes (10-9, 2-7).
Syracuse 69, Pitt 61: Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points, Marek Dolezaj added 17, and Syracuse held off visiting Pittsburgh.
Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) has won five straight as it tries to rebound from a lackluster start to the season.
Pittsburgh (13-7, 4-5) was coming off home wins over North Carolina and Boston College but now has lost six straight to the Orange. Elijah Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, had just 10 points to match his season low, all coming in the second half.
Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 14 points.
