CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left and top-ranked Clemson stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt to hold off North Carolina 21-20 on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0) had trouble all day in trying to extend their school-record winning streak to 20 games. They didn’t go ahead for good until Lawrence’s scoring strike in the fourth, then came up with the clinching stop after the Tar Heels cut their deficit to a point with 1:17 left on Javonte Williams’ short run.
The Tar Heels (2-3, 1-1) went for 2 and the lead, but the Tigers strung out Sam Howell’s option run to the right and dragged him down short of the end zone to effectively clinch the win — though it was far tougher than expected as a 27-point road favorite.
The Tar Heels gave themselves a shot late, but fell to 0-10 against No. 1-ranked teams in The Associated Press poll.
Wake Forest 27, Boston College 24: Jamie Newman threw for two touchdowns and the visiting Demon Deacons relied on their impressive third-down conversions to beat the Eagles.
Newman completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards but was picked off once. Cade Carney added a TD run for Wake Forest (5-0, 2-0), which went 17 of 24 on third-down attempts.
Anthony Brown was 20 of 28 for 240 with two TDs and two interceptions. Running back David Bailey threw for a TD and caught one, and AJ Dillon carried 23 times for 159 yards for the Eagles (3-2, 1-1).
Pittsburgh 17, Delaware 14: Backup Nick Patti capped a fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown pass to help Pittsburgh survive a scare from visiting Delaware.
Patti, who started in place of Kenny Pickett, directed an eight-play, 90-yard drive, finding Taysir Mack in the end zone from 12 yards out. The long drive put the Panthers in the lead for good after an unexpectedly close battle with the Blue Hens.
A pair of short fields after Pitt turnovers led to touchdowns for Delaware. After a Patti interception in the second quarter, Nolan Harrison passed 7 yards to Gene Coleman II to tie the game.
When Maurice Ffrench fumbled in the third quarter to give Delaware another short field, Henderson hit Jourdan Townsend with a 5-yard score to give the Blue Hens a 4-point lead.
That’s when Pitt responded with the long drive from Patti, who finished 23 of 37 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while making his first career start. He relied heavily on Mack, who had five catches for 124 yards.
Temple 24, Georgia Tech 2: The Temple defense forced three turnovers and recorded a 74-yard touchdown by safety Benny Walls during a victory over Georgia Tech in Philadelphia.
The Owls also generated 198 yards on the ground thanks in large part to Re’Mahn Davis, who had 29 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Temple (3-1) spoiled the return of former head coach Geoff Collins, who posted a 15-10 record over two years as Owls coach before agreeing to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech in December 2018. Collins was replaced by former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey, who is 3-1 in his first four games at Temple.
Georgia Tech (1-3) got its only score on a third-quarter safety on a tackle of Davis following a 1-yard loss.
Syracuse 41, Holy Cross 3: Tommy DeVito passed for four touchdowns to four different receivers, the Syracuse defense held Holy Cross to 18 yards rushing and the Orange defeated the visiting Crusaders.
The win was Syracuse’s 13th straight against the Crusaders (1-3) in the team’s first meeting since 1973, when the Orange (3-2) won 5-3.
Top 25
No. 2 Alabama 59, Mississippi 31: Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes and a few school records while the Crimson Tide ran away from the Rebels in a Southeastern Conference home win.
The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0) trailed for the first time this season before flexing their muscles against the 37½-point underdogs. The Rebels (2-3, 1-1) couldn’t even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.
Not this game. Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and five TDs, all by early in the third quarter. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score to punctuate the biggest game of any Tide receiver.
Tagovailoa passed for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for a seventh. He had matched the record of five TD passes in two straight games but finally eclipsed it in the fourth quarter.
He completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards.
No. 6 Oklahoma 55, Texas Tech 16: Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma rolled past visiting Texas Tech in a Big 12 game.
Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0). His 483 yards of total offense rank eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.
CeeDee Lamb had career highs of 183 yards receiving and three TDs, Charleston Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches and Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma.
Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1).
No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15: Jonathan Taylor ran for 119 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season, the Badgers got two scores from their defense, and Wisconsin remained unbeaten with a Big Ten home win over Northwestern (1-3, 0-2).
Taylor carried 26 times to help Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0) avenge its 31-17 loss to the Wildcats last season. The junior reached 100 yards rushing for the 26th time in 31 career games and moved into fourth place on the Badgers’ career rushing list (4,730).
No. 9 Florida 38, Towson 0: Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Florida (5-0_ beat visiting Towson (3-2) and extend its winning streak to nine.
Trask set a school record in the process. The junior making his second collegiate start completed 15 consecutive passes to open the game, giving him 18 straight completions and breaking Chris Leak’s mark (17) set against Wyoming in 2005.
No. 14 Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3: Senior Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and Iowa throttled visiting Middle Tennessee (1-3), moving to 4-0 for only the second time in 10 years.
Iowa gained 644 yards ahead of a two-week stretch in which the Hawkeyes travel to No. 20 Michigan and host 12th-ranked Penn State.
No. 17 Washington 28, No. 21 Southern California 14: Salvon Ahmed rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Huskies (4-1, 1-1) beat the Trojans (3-2, 2-1) in a Pac-12 game in Seattle.
Ahmed missed last week’s win at BYU with a leg injury. But he was back in a big way against the Trojans, breaking off the longest run play for Washington in 25 years and moments after USC quarterback Matt Fink made his biggest mistake of the day.
With USC trailing 20-7 and driving, Fink failed to see Elijah Molden dropping into a zone and threw an interception at the Washington 1 as he tried to hit Michael Pittman Jr. Two plays later, Ahmed waited for the hole to open then burst into the open field and ran away from the defense.
It was Washington’s longest run play since a 91-yard TD run by Napoleon Kaufman in 1994 against San Jose State.
No. 20 Michigan 52, Rutgers 0: Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter, setting up Michigan (3-1, 1-1) to rout visiting Rutgers in a Big Ten game.
The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season and have to improve a lot to end the drought this year.
Patterson played two-plus quarters and was 17 of 23 for 276 yards with one TD and one interception.
No. 23 Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 27: Quartney Davis caught two of the three touchdowns thrown by Kellen Mond, including the go-ahead score for Texas A&M, and the Aggies held on to beat Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference game in Arlington, Texas.
After Mond was picked off in the end zone, the Razorbacks failed to get a first down and punted after Ben Hicks was sacked at the 2. That set up the short drive for Mond’s 3-yard TD to Davis with 12:21 left to put Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) ahead 28-24.
The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) lost their 13th consecutive SEC game, including all 10 under second-year coach Chad Morris. They have lost eight in a row against Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12.
No. 25 Michigan State 40, Indiana 31: Matt Coghlin made a tie-breaking 21-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining, and the Spartans beat the Hoosiers in a Big Ten game in East Lansing, Mich.
After Coghlin’s kick gave the Spartans (4-1, 2-0) a 34-31 lead, Indiana tried to lateral its way down the field on its final offensive play, but that resulted in a fumble that Michigan State recovered for a touchdown.
Brian Lewerke threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans, who held off the upset-minded Hoosiers (3-2, 0-2) on a rare day when Michigan State’s defense struggled.
