LOS ANGELES — Imagine waking up Christmas morning, exchanging gifts with the family, having a midday brunch and then gathering around the television to watch … Game 6 of the World Series?
What seems absurd to many makes perfect sense to agent Scott Boras, who has used the downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to brainstorm ideas for how baseball can maintain the integrity of its traditional 162-game schedule and four-tiered playoff system despite a lengthy delay to the start of the season.
“When you’re in jail and you can’t go anywhere,” Boras said, alluding to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that Californians stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “these kinds of things are nice projects to work on, right?”
Ballparks will be empty Thursday on what was supposed to be opening day. From Baltimore to Miami in the east, San Diego to Seattle in the west — and 11 other cities that would have hosted season openers Thursday — there will be no games, or at the remaining 15 MLB stadiums, for at least a couple of more months.
There is a growing sense among baseball executives that a best-case scenario for the sport would be an 81-game regular season beginning around July 1 and a postseason in October. There is also a fear among some that the 2020 season might be canceled.
Boras is more optimistic. He believes a June start is “well within the vision of what could be,” and said he has submitted proposals to Major League Baseball for a 162-game season that would begin June 1 and a 144-game season that would start July 1.
Both feature a playoff schedule that would run Dec. 3-26, complete with wild card games, five-game division series, seven-game championship series and a seven-game World Series.
Postseason games would be played in eight domed stadiums and three Southern California stadiums.
“We have it all mapped out,” Boras said. “It’s workable. We’ve done climate studies, and in Southern California, the average temperature in December is 67 degrees.”
Boras has long been a proponent of playing the World Series — or, at least, the first two games of it — at a neutral site to give fans and corporate sponsors months in advance to plan travel to and purchase tickets for games, turning baseball’s signature event into a multiple-day happening like the Super Bowl or All-Star game.
Under the Boras plan, wild card games would be played Dec. 3, the division series would be Dec. 5-9, the league championship series Dec. 11-17 and the World Series on Dec. 19-26.
There would be no days off in postseason series, and games would be played in Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego, Miami, Seattle, Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Houston, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Arlington, Texas.
A July 1 start would require teams to play at least a dozen doubleheaders, but Boras said MLB could reduce the strain by expanding rosters to 30 or so players for twin bills, scheduling them in the middle of series and following those series with days off.
A playoff run to Christmas also would force MLB to push back the start of the 2021 season until at least mid-April.
Ross Atkins, general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, suggests seven-inning doubleheaders could be a way for teams to squeeze more games into a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs.
