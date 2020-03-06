BALTIMORE — In what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus, a Division III men’s basketball NCAA tournament game was played Friday at an empty gym at Johns Hopkins University.
Yeshiva University tipped off against Worcester Polytechnic Institute just after 2 p.m. in an arena occupied only by players, referees, employees and media members. The national anthem and starting lineups went on as normal with players giving each other fist pounds instead of handshakes.
When the first-round game got underway, players on each team chanted “De-fense!” and cheered to make up for the lack of fans in the 1,100-seat Goldfarb Gymnasium. Yeshiva coach Elliot Steinmetz, who shook WPI coach Chris Bartley’s hand, expected it to be awkward.
“This is definitely the first time we’ve had that situation where there’s no fans in the gym,” Steinmetz said.
Johns Hopkins University said it was “prudent to hold this tournament without spectators” after Maryland’s recently confirmed COVID-19 cases and CDC guidelines for large gatherings. Maryland announced there were three cases of the virus.
A student at Yeshiva, an Orthodox Jewish university in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, tested positive for the virus.
The game was delayed by more than an hour after a Yeshiva rabbi tested positive and the school needed to provide documentation to ensure it was safe to play. WPI waited at its hotel while that was completed.
World Cup skiing finals in Italy canceled
Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of extending her three-year reign as overall champion took another hit when the alpine skiing World Cup Finals in Italy were canceled on Friday because of the virus outbreak.
Shiffrin already lost her lead in the standings because of a month-long absence following the death of her father.
The Italian Winter Sports Federation was hoping to host the finals, scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, without spectators. But during an emergency International Ski Federation board meeting on Friday, every nation besides Italy voted to cancel the event, the Italian federation said.
World Cup rules prevent the finals from being moved to another location.
Shiffrin announced on Thursday she was returning to the circuit in Europe but she has only one set of races left in Åre, Sweden — if she enters — to try to erase her 153-point deficit to Italian rival Federica Brignone.
Elsewhere
Cycling: Major Italian races were canceled on Friday because of the escalating virus outbreak.
RCS Sport, which organizes cycling events in Italy, canceled the Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo races as well as the Giro di Sicilia, all scheduled within the next four weeks.
On Thursday, the Strade Bianche men’s and women’s races were canceled.
The Italian government issued a decree on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country must take place without spectators until April 3. That includes Serie A soccer.
Tennis: Interaction between players and fans at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., will be limited and players will be required to manage their own towels without the help of ball kids, organizers said on Friday in announcing additional actions designed to keep players, fans and volunteers safe from the coronavirus. A chair will be placed at the back of the court for players to place their towels during each match.
Anyone who has purchased tickets directly from the tournament may request a refund. Main draw action will begin on Wednesday.
Soccer: British sports are stepping up preparations for events to take place without spectators as the coronavirus spreads, with the Premier League keen to find a way to complete the season as the country grapples to contain the outbreak.
The government has been in regular contact with sports officials over the last week as COVID-19 concerns have escalated and talks are planned with governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to form contingencies for playing games in empty stadiums, a source familiar with the plans said.
Golf: The European Tour lost another tournament on its schedule this year because of the new coronavirus, saying the Kenya government has suspended all international meetings and conferences until a further review in a month.
The tour already has postponed tournaments in Malaysia and China that were scheduled for April. The tour said Kenya’s decision means the Magical Kenya Open next week will not happen.
