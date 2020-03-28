The walk to the starting grid for Tony Kanaan began in his Indianapolis kitchen, through the foyer, past the trophy case, up the stairs, down the hall, through the master bedroom, master bathroom and finally into the closet.
That’s where the former Indianapolis 500 winner tucked away Saturday to participate in a full day of iRacing on a simulator in the one place his wife will tolerate the rig. Kanaan participated in two virtual races, a legends event won by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti. Then he joined the first of a six-week series that launched Saturday to give IndyCar fans content during the coronavirus pandemic.
IndyCar followed the lead of NASCAR and other racing series in throwing together something to fill the void created when COVID-19 brought sports to a halt. IndyCar suspended the start of its season 48 hours before the March 15 opener in St. Petersburg, Fla., and on Thursday the Indianapolis 500 was postponed until August.
NASCAR had a successful launch of its iRacing series last Sunday and it was the most-watched televised esports event ever with more than 900,000 viewers. IndyCar couldn’t get a television deal so its inaugural race was streamed online from virtual Watkins Glen International Speedway, the venue decided by fan vote.
YouTube streams from IndyCar and iRacing combined for about 45,000 viewers to watch a virtual race. The field included NASCAR’s seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who made his iRacing debut last weekend in a stock car using SIM settings more suited for IndyCar or sports car. Johnson has been using his rig to prepare for potential races in other series upon his retirement from full-time racing at the end of the season. He was scheduled to test an IndyCar next month in Alabama but that’s been canceled amid the pandemic. Johnson finished 16th.
The race was won by part-time IndyCar driver Sage Karam by 3.6 seconds over Felix Ronsenqvist with Will Power third.
Meanwhile in NASCAR’s virtual Cup Series, Texas Motor Speedway will be featured Sunday as the home track for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 is scheduled for noon and will be broadcast on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports app.
Fans can gamble on it. An online sports betting website, BetOnline.ag, is taking wagers on everything from lead changes in the last 10 laps to the length of the national anthem to the length of the prerace prayer.
And you can bet on who will win the race. Ty Majeski, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, is the favorite with 3-to-1 odds. Retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who finished second at last week’s iRace, has 7-to-1 odds. Virginia driver Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race, is at 8-to-1.
