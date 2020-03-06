AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Newman was back at the track Friday, sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway.
It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago.
“It’s great to be alive,” Newman said. “If you look at my car, it’s a miracle.”
The harrowing crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. To the shock of almost everyone, Newman, 42, walked out of a hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and said Friday he feels “fine” during a short interview as he walked to his hauler.
Newman said he was at the track this weekend to provide support the Roush Fenway Racing team, including Ross Chastain, who has driven his car the past few weeks. He said he has “no idea” when he would return to racing and looked forward to taking advantage of having a different vantage point of the team.
“I feel like I should be able to take advantage of this crazy opportunity,” Newman said.
Team Penske gives Blaney extension
Ryan Blaney‘s future is secure with Team Penske and his present looks good, too.
The NASCAR points leader is off to the best start of his career and was rewarded Friday when Team Penske announced it had agreed to a multiyear extension with the 26-year-old driver. He would have been a free agent at the end of the season.
“I’m really happy with where I’m at, I love the people I’m around, I love working with all the teams,” Blaney said. “I feel like I owed so much to Roger [Penske] for what he’s done for me. I just didn’t really see myself, right now, anywhere else.”
Blaney has three career Cup victories and has qualified for the playoffs three times. He finished seventh in the standings in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.