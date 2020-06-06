HAMPTON, Ga. — A.J. Allmendinger won a NASCAR oval race for the first time in his long career. Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old Californian cruised to victory by nearly two seconds over pole-sitter Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
“Oh, my god,” Allmendinger said as he climbed from his No. 16 Chevrolet. “I won on an oval.”
Allmendinger, who came to prominence in open-wheel racing, claimed a single victory during more than a decade in the top-level Cup Series, and he had three previous Xfinity wins — all on road courses.
Now, he filled in a big hole on his résumé.
“All I ever wanted to do was win on an oval,” said Allmendinger, who has only a part-time ride in the Xfinity Series after losing his Cup ride after the 2018 season. “I have a lot of success in so many forms of racing.”
Allmendinger started 30th but quickly showed the strength of his car, spending much of the day running in the top 10.
Then, after the final caution of the day, the top three cars — Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier — were all caught speeding on pit road.
That pushed Allmendinger into the top spot on the restart with 34 laps to go. He held on the rest of the way.
Cindric had the strongest car early on, winning the first two stages. But his mistake heading into the pits knocked him back to a 16th-place finish.
Allgaier savaged a sixth-place showing, while Briscoe settled for ninth.
Gragson, 21, crossed the line second but picked up a $100,000 bonus from the title sponsor.
He was closing the gap on Allmendinger in the closing laps, but got hoodwinked by the more experienced driver.
Allmendinger gave the impression that his tires were fading, duping Gragson into making a furious run for the front. But Allmendinger’s tires had more grip than he was letting on. Gragson didn’t have anything left at the end.
Enfinger captures
Truck Series victory
HAMPTON, Ga. — Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In front of empty grandstands, Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year, building a 4½-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch’s chances of winning for the sixth time in 12 truck races in Atlanta.
Suddenly, everything changed. Cup star Chase Elliott lost control on worn-out tires coming off Turn 2 with three laps to go, sending all the leaders to the pits for tires and setting up a green-white-checkered finish.
Hill was out front when the green flag waved, but Enfinger got a good run on the leader on the next-to-last lap, costing him some speed.
Then, after taking the white flag, Enfinger slid by on the outside to take the lead for good going through the first and second turns. He claimed his second win of the season, having also won at Daytona in the February opener.
“We didn’t lead too many laps, but we led the ones that mattered,” said Enfinger, who led just seven of 136 laps.
It was a heartbreaking result for Hill, who is from Winston, Ga., a tiny town west of Atlanta and about 55 miles from a speedway where he first raced as an 8-year-old on the quarter-mile track.
“I wanted to win here so bad,” Hill said. “To get a win would have been really special.”
Busch won the first two stages and seemed likely to add to his collection of Atlanta victories.
But his bid fell apart when he was penalized twice for speeding on pit road and slammed the outside wall after getting squeezed by the slower truck of Jordan Anderson.
Busch, who led a race-high 37 laps, wound up 22nd.
Pole-sitter Christian Eckes took third, followed by Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.
