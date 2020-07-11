FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, race driver Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag as he crosses the start/finish line to win the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time of the year during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12, at Road America in Plymouth, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)