ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Scott Dixon raced to his third straight victory Saturday with an improbable triumph in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season.
Dixon took the lead shortly after a caution flag and beat Will Power by 2.5386 seconds. They were followed by Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta.
Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races in the pandemic-delayed season. He’s the first IndyCar driver to start a season with at least three consecutive victories since Sebastien Bourdais reeled off four straight to start the 2006 campaign.
The only other drivers to open an IndyCar season with at least three straight victories are A.J. Foyt (seven in 1964) and Al Unser (three in 1971).
This marked the first time spectators were allowed in an IndyCar event this season after they weren’t permitted in races at Fort Worth or Indianapolis. IndyCar is following local and state health regulations at each track as it decides whether to allow fans.
Dixon qualified ninth Saturday for his worst starting position of the young season, as he’d started second in Fort Worth and seventh in Indianapolis. He wasn’t a factor early in this one as Josef Newgarden was in command for the first half of the race.
Newgarden had grabbed the pole position earlier in the day and seemed on his way to winning at Road America for the second time in three years until he stalled coming out of his second pit stop and fell back in the pack. He ended up 14th.
Creed wins shortened Trucks Series race
SPARTA, Ky. — Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage.
Creed won for the first time in the series, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track.
Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart.
He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes’ for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval.
Rhodes, the race winner two two years ago, 2015 winner Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter were next in Fords.
Hamilton tops F1 trials
SPIELBERG, Austria — Lewis Hamilton showed why he’s one of Formula 1’s best ever in wet conditions, dominating on a rain-drenched track to take pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix.
It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.
Hamilton placed 1.216 seconds ahead of Verstappen and 1.398 clear of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr.
Cindric sweeps Xfinity Series doubleheader
SPARTA, Ky. — In two nights, Austin Cindric went from the cusp of winning on ovals to showing his ability to dominate those layouts.
As Cindric threw his hands in the air after his most impressive win, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other in the only real battle at Kentucky Speedway.
Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky. A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper.
Cindric, who started 15th, was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford.
Just after Cindric celebrated his victory with a burnout, Burton and Gragson argued before throwing punches in a fight that lasted several moments before they were separated.
The two collided in the final laps, with both cars brushing the wall. The frustrations spilled over after the race. Gragson finished seventh, and Burton was 12th.
NASCAR doesn’t anticipate any penalties.
Johnson tops trials
in NHRA return
INDIANAPOLIS — Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Nationals in the the series’ return from a more than four-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson had a 3.983-second run at 317.72 mph in front of a limited number of fans at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.