LEXINGTON, Ohio — Scott Dixon held off teammate Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday to win the Honda Indy 200 for the sixth time, putting himself back in contention to defend his IndyCar season championship.
Dixon won by 0.0934 seconds in the closest finish at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the third-closest on a road course in Indy history. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is third on the career victory list with 46.
Rosennqvist missed a chance for his first victory.
Points leader Josef Newgarden bumped third-place Ryan Hunter-Reay with two laps left and finished 14th. Newgarden’s lead over fifth-place finisher Alexander Rossi was cut from 29 to 16 points. Simon Pagenaud, who was sixth, is 57 points off the lead. Dixon is 62 back.
Verstappen claims German Grand Prix
HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked German Grand Prix, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th.
Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his Red Bull career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Sebastian Vettel — who started from last — and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.
Wet weather caused Hockenheimring havoc as drivers took up to six pit stops for new tires and several crashed at the same spot where a section of tarmac was notoriously slippery.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in contention for a podium but crashed after switching for quicker tires and slid off the track.
Hight notches 50th Funny Car victory
SONOMA, Calif. — Robert Hight raced to his 50th Funny Car victory at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
The points leader won for the fifth time this season and second straight year at Sonoma, beating Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.973-second run at 325.45 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Hight is the third Funny Car driver to reach 50 victories.
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Torrence raced to his second victory of the season, beating Clay Millican with a 3.804 at 320.20.
Anderson won for the second straight race and the 93rd time in his career. He topped Alex Laughlin with a 6.602 at 208.71 in a Camaro.
Points leader Hines made it a double-win weekend with his seventh victory of the year and 55th overall, edging Matt Smith with a 6.790 at 198.00 on a Harley-Davidson.
