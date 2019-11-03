AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula 1 championship with a second-place finish Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles. Hamilton has won the last three season championships and secured this one with two races left.
Hamilton has been a dominant force at the Circuit of the Americas, with five wins here since it opened in 2012, but a poor qualifying set up a start from fifth.
He quickly bolted to third on the first lap as he passed the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. From there, Hamilton looked to be in the hunt for his sixth win at the track since 2012, while also knowing he could coast in for the championship.
He fought hard for the victory before fading late in the final five laps to fall behind Bottas, who was on fresher tires.
Bell claims berth
in Xfinity final four
FORT WORTH, Texas — Christopher Bell led 101 of the 200 laps, claimed both stages and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas on Saturday night to secure one of the four spots to race for the series championship.
Bell led four times, going ahead to stay with 30 laps remaining at the 1½-mile track. He went on to win by more than 5½ seconds ahead of runner-up Ross Chastain, who is not in playoff contention.
Three championship-contending spots for Nov. 16 finale at Homestead will be up grabs and determined next weekend at Phoenix. Bell entered Texas as the points leader, followed by Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier —and that order was unchanged.
It was the eighth win this season for Bell, and his 16th in 72 career starts in the series.
With his two stage wins at Texas, Bell has 21 this season. That is 13 more than Custer’s total that is the second-most in the series.
Austin Cindric finished third, three spots ahead of Allgaier. Custer was eighth, Michael Annett 11th and Chase Briscoe 22nd. Playoff contenders Reddick or Noah Gragson didn’t finish the race because of accidents.
Brittany Force earns Vegas Top Fuel win
Brittany Force raced to her second Top Fuel victory of the season at the Dodge NHRA Nationals to pull within one round of points of leader Steve Torrence with one event left.
Force, the defending season champion, beat Torrence with a track-record time of 3.652 seconds and a top speed of 334.73 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She trails Torrence by 16 points going into the finale in two weeks in Pomona, Calif.
The victory was the 151st for female drivers, coming moments after Pro Stock’s Erica Enders claimed No. 150.
Points leader Enders beat Jeg Coughlin. Enders has two wins this season and 25 overall.
Matt Hagan won in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
