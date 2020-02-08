DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Harvick has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing that will take the 44-year-old NASCAR champion through the 2023 season.
Harvick, who won the 2014 Cup Series championship, on Saturday was preparing for Daytona 500 qualifying Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. He has 49 career wins and won the 2007 Daytona 500. Harvick drives the No. 4 Ford for SHR. He has finished third in the final standings for the past three seasons.
“I really like racing with the group of guys and the organization that I’m at,” Harvick said.
SHR kept Harvick in its four-car lineup that also includes Clint Bowyer, Cole Custer and Aric Almirola.
Harvick started at SHR in 2014 after a successful career at Richard Childless Racing. He took over for Dale Earnhardt after his death in the 2001 Daytona 500.
Johnson seeks second Busch Clash victory
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The last trophy won by Jimmie Johnson sits in his youngest daughter’s bedroom, where it will likely remain until Daddy can bring home new hardware.
Lydia is only 6, too young to remember almost any of Johnson’s 83 Cup victories. So she claimed the Busch Clash trophy Johnson earned in last year’s exhibition opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he’ll try Sunday to earn a second win in the 75-lap shootout.
That win is the only trip to victory lane Johnson has made since early in the 2017 season and he’s now decided to make this year his last as a full-time NASCAR driver. The seven-time champion feels the sting of his long losing streak, with no tougher critic than young Lydia.
“That trophy is still sitting in my daughter’s room. She asked me to bring her a trophy home and we did, and it’s still sitting on her nightstand in her room,” Johnson said. “My wife suggested that we move it to the trophy room in my man cave, and [Lydia] said ‘Nope, not until Daddy brings another one home’, so I have the pressure.”
The 18-driver Clash field consists of 2019 pole winners, former Clash winners, former Daytona winners and former Daytona 500 pole winners, all of whom must have competed full time last season.
Johnson is a two-time winner of both the Daytona 500 and the Clash, but to make it back-to-back in the Speedweeks staple, Johnson will have to get through the Toyota juggernaut at Joe Gibbs Racing.
The organization went 1-2-3 to sweep last year’s Daytona 500 and combined to win a record 19 of 36 races.
Self edges Deegan for ARCA Series victory
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Michael Self won the ARCA Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, edging rising star Hailee Deegan for his eighth victory in the feeder series over the last four years.
Self held off Deegan and Drew Dollar over the final four laps for his second win at the track in the last three years. He also won the ARCA opener in 2018.
Deegan, 18, stayed in line behind Self instead of pulling out and trying to make a pass. She settled for second, matching the best finish for a woman in a ARCA race and tying the best finish by a woman at Daytona. Shawna Robinson started fifth and finished second in the 1999 ARCA race at Daytona.
