POMONA, Calif. — Robert Hight raced to his third Funny Car season title and second in three years Sunday by advancing to the final round of the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.
Steve Torrence won his second straight Top Fuel title, Erica Enders took her third Pro Stock crown, and Andrew Hines raced to his sixth Pro Stock Motorcycle championship.
Hight had a 3.977-second run at 324.59 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro to beat Matt Hagan in the semifinals to wrap up the title, then broke in the final against Jeck Beckman.
“The most important run of my life was in the semifinals,” Hight said. “When it comes down to one run to win a championship, how will you perform? My heart was beating out of my chest, but we got it done. This has just been the steadiest year I’ve ever had and that’s a real tribute to this team. It’s amazing and I’m the luckiest guy in the world to drive this Funny Car.”
Beckman earned his 30th Funny Car victory, winning in a Dodge SRT Hellcat.
Doug Kalitta won the Top Fuel race, Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock lineup, and Jianna Salinas won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Kalitta raced to his 47th career victory, beating Richie Crampton with a 3.716 at 332.67. Coughlin topped Fernando Cuadra with a 6.558 at 210.54 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 63rd victory.
Salinas capped her rookie season with her first victory. She beat Jerry Savoie, with a 7.464 at 180.81 on a Suzuki.
Verstappen captures Brazilian Grand Prix
SAO PAULO — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix for his eighth career victory in a race which ended disastrously for both Ferrari drivers.
Brazil marked Verstappen’s third win this season, after victories in Austria and Germany. The result moved him to third place in the driver’s championship, 11 points ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with only the Abu Dhabi GP on Dec.1 to go.
The Dutch driver controlled nearly all the race in Sao Paulo. There was a late collision between Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Leclerc when they fought for fourth position with only five laps to go. Both failed to finish.
Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly got his first F1 podium in second place, only 0.062 seconds ahead of six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Gasly also took advantage of an incident involving the Mercedes driver and Red Bull’s Alexander Albon as they fought for second place with only two laps to go. Hamilton finished third, but is being investigated after an incident that caused Albon to spin.
Albon finished 14th.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz was fourth, and could be promoted to third if Hamilton is punished.
Hamilton had already secured the season title in the previous race in the United States. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who did not finish the race, had also secured the runner-up spot.
