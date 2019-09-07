INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch held off Justin Allgaier for the final four laps to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis by 0.132 seconds Saturday.
The victory was the 96th of Busch’s career, the most by any driver in series history. It also was Busch’s fourth win in Indy’s Xfinity race. He’s also a two-time Brickyard 400 winner.
Busch was sitting fourth on a restart with eight laps to go when the cars driven by Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick touched, sending the two leaders hard into the outside wall coming through the second turn on Indy’s 2.5-mile oval. The red flag came out and when racing resumed with four laps to go, Busch won the battle on the restart and Allgaier couldn’t chase down the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Allgaier, who won last year at Indy, wound up with his fourth runner-up finish of the season in the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. Noah Gragson was third more than two seconds behind Busch.
Redick and Bell, the series’ points leaders, both went to the speedway’s infield medical center and were checked and released.
Leclerc wins second straight F1 pole
MONZA, Italy — Charles Leclerc secured a second straight pole position at the end of a chaotic qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix to give Ferrari encouragement it can end a nine-year wait for success at its home race.
The front-runners ran out of time in Q3 as they waited for a slipstream, with tow playing a crucial role at the high-speed Monza track.
Leclerc, who claimed his first Formula 1 win last weekend at the Belgian GP, was 0.039 seconds ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
