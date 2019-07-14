TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud won his third race of the season and Alexander Rossi tightened the championship race with Josef Newgarden in IndyCar’s Sunday race through the streets of Toronto.
The win on the streets around Exhibition Place is the first for Pagenaud this year away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman won the Indy 500 and the road course race at the speedway with Team Penske.
Pagenaud had to save fuel in the waning laps to hold off reigning series champion Scott Dixon. But Penske teammate Will Power caused a caution on the final lap, and Pagenaud was able to coast to the finish in his Chevrolet.
“I was confident all weekend, I never had a doubt,” said Pagenaud, who started from the pole and paced nearly every practice session. “We were only focused on ourselves. I never really looked at who was behind. We were just focused on getting the car where we wanted it to be.
“Those days are the best. There are a lot of bad days in racing, but those sweet days make up for it.”
Dixon’s runner-up finish denied Chip Ganassi Racing a weekend sweep. Ganassi got his first NASCAR win of the season Saturday night with Kurt Busch in Kentucky.
Dixon again indicated he will need offseason surgery on an ailing elbow — he’s described the ligament strain as “tennis elbow” — and that it bothered him during his drive. The reigning series champion won at Toronto last year, beating Pagenaud.
Rossi finished third, one spot ahead of IndyCar points leader Newgarden. The two began the race separated by just seven points and Rossi cut the deficit to four points.
Robert Wickens drove the parade lap in a car equipped with hand controls that allowed the Canadian to drive for the first time since he suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash last August.
Hamilton takes sixth British Grand Prix title
SILVERSTONE, England — Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix after jumping ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by taking advantage of the safety car being deployed.
In front of his home fans, Hamilton made the decisive move to the front in the 20th of the 52 laps by pitting to get new tires. With the safety car still out after Antonio Giovinazzi spun off in his Alfa Romeo, Hamilton rejoined ahead of pole-sitter Bottas.
“The safety car came out and it was perfect timing,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton had initially attacked Bottas on the fourth lap, overtaking but failing to keep position.
Bottas fell 39 points behind Hamilton in the championship standings.
After finally moving into the lead, Hamilton avoided pitting again so he stayed on hard tires while Bottas was on fresher soft ones, but the world champion set a lap record on the final lap.
Hamilton moved ahead of Jim Clark and Alain Prost in British GP victories.
It was an 80th career win for Hamilton, of which seven have come in the 10 races this season.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium after a crash in the fight for third led to Sebastian Vettel crashing into the back of Max Verstappen’s car on Lap 38.
“It was my mistake,” Vettel said. “He passed me and he ran a bit wide which gave me the chance to come back.”
“He apologized,” Verstappen said.
Vettel finished 15th and now trails Hamilton by 100 points in fourth place.
