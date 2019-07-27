LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Raceway is set to hold a NASCAR Cup Series twin bill next June — with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist. The field for the Sunday race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.
For example, Bubba Wallace finished 21st and was the last driver to complete all 160 laps in the June 3 race at Pocono, so he would have started first the next day had there been a second Cup race. Lapped cars would start at the rear.
Pocono has been run for years at 400 miles on the 2½-mile track but will race 350 miles on Sunday and an undetermined length in the opener, though NASCAR expects the length to sit in the 350-mile range.
Pocono will lose its second race weekend in July, forcing both the Truck and Xfinity Series to run in June.
Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said teams will use the same car for both races and will be allowed to work on them between races. Not all details have been set, but teams will likely be allowed to change engines. Teams will most likely try to stretch one for 700 miles.
Briscoe edges Bell in Xfinity
NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday for his first victory of the year.
Briscoe’s only other Xfinity victory came last season on Charlotte’s roval.
Bell led a career-high 235 out of 250 laps, but old tires allowed Briscoe to take over and clinch a playoff berth in the No. 98 Ford.
John Hunter Nemechek was third, followed by Noah Gragson and points leader Tyler Reddick.
Chastain tops Truck field
LONG POND, Pa. — Ross Chastain dominated at Pocono Raceway to win a NASCAR Truck Series race for the third time this season.
Chastain dedicated the victory to popular crew chief Nick Harrison, who died overnight hours after last week’s Xfinity Series race.
Chastain has stamped himself a favorite to win the series championship, and he celebrated with an inflatable watermelon he stuffed inside the truck for a victory lap. Chastain always has watermelons around victory lane, a nod to his roots in the family fruit-farming business. The watermelon farmer-turned-racer led 54 laps in the No. 45 Chevrolet.
He grabbed a real watermelon once he hopped out of his truck and smashed it to the ground.
Tyler Ankrum was second, followed by Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Brett Moffitt.
Power claims IndyCar pole
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Will Power was in a good place in his head and inside the Team Penske Chevrolet as he made the 13 turns around the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday.
Power edged defending race champion Alexander Rossi for his record fourth pole in the event.
Power had a fast lap of 124.757 mph. Rossi, who signed a multiyear contract Saturday to remain with Andretti Autosport and avoid free agency, had a lap at 124.044 in a Honda.
“When I get in that zone, I usually nail everything,” Power said.
Power broke a tie with Michael Andretti for the most poles at Mid-Ohio. Power leads the series this year with three poles (St. Petersburg and Circuits of America). Power has 57 career poles, second overall to Mario Andretti’s 67.
Hamilton tops F1 trials
HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the German Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel’s miserable form continued for Ferrari as he was unable to even set a time and will start from the back.
It got even worse for Ferrari as Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc was unable to start the last part of qualifying and is set to begin from 10th place on the grid on Sunday.
Ferrari is winless in 10 races this season, while Hamilton is aiming for a sixth win in seven races. It was a record-extending 87th pole for the five-time world champion, who is 11 wins shy of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.
Hamilton starts on the front row alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
