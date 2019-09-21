MONTEREY, Calif. — Colton Herta’s masterly debut weekend at Laguna Seca Raceway continued with a pole-winning run for the IndyCar season finale.
The rookie has been fast in every session around the historic road course and has overshadowed the IndyCar championship race, which will be decided in the finale Sunday for the 14th consecutive year.
Andretti Autosport announced right before qualifying began that Herta will be brought inside its organization next season in a fifth entry, then the 19-year-old posted the fastest lap in qualifying to stack the four title contenders behind him. Scott Dixon qualified second and was followed by Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden. James Hinchcliffe, who is not in the championship hunt, was fifth. Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud was sixth and lowest of the title contenders.
Newgarden has a 41-point lead over Rossi in the championship standings, and Sunday’s race is worth double points.
Herta, meanwhile, scored an extra point for winning the pole in what has become a tight race for rookie of the year. He’s third in the rookie standings behind Felix Rosenqvist and Santino Ferrucci, who have also been exceptionally fast all weekend.
In another IndyCar development, Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next season. Rahal said Saturday it had picked up the option for next year on Sato, a former Indianapolis 500 winner who has won twice this season for RLL.
Leclerc wins third straight Formula 1 pole position
SINGAPORE — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed a third straight Formula 1 pole position after outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Leclerc clocked a lap of 1 minute, 36.217 seconds at the 3.1-mile Marina Bay street circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.191 seconds. Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel was third.
Leclerc has won the previous two races. After his first F1 victory in Spa at the Belgian GP, Leclerc, 21, became the first Ferrari driver to win the Italian GP since Fernando Alonso in 2010.
Hamilton holds a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven races remaining.
